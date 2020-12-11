 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks22
Tesa
1
Emblematic of the way that every leftist views the world. We all have that one former friend who could use this kind of therapy.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Holy Cannoli
  • Report
"Mom, I just want to let you know I'm sorry I called you a Nazi at Passover." 😂
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up