Müller against Marx: "We Must Never Remove the Cross"

Neither on Jerusalem's Temple Mount nor anywhere else are we allowed to remove the cross of Christ and deny Jesus, said Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller during a sermon for the Exaltation of the Cross (14 September) in Lugano, Switzerland.

This was an obvious allusion to Munich's Cardinal Reinhard Marx, who hid his pectoral cross during a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem in October 2016.

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we bless you.
R. Because, by your holy cross, you have redeemed the world.
