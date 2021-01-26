Diabolical freemasonery plan to destroy the catholic Church - at 33 points.

A French priest who renounced his belonging to Freemasonry, made known this Masonic plan which he followed when he was part of the sect. As we received this document, we publish it, asking our readers to offer, on this point, a contribution of discernment and further documentation.Directives of the Grand Master of Freemasonry to the Masonic Catholic Bishops, effective since 1962. (Update of Vatican II). All the Masonic confreres will have to report on the progress of these decisive provisions. Reworked in October 1993 as a progressive plan for the final stage. All the Freemasons employed in the Church must welcome and fulfill them1 Remove once and for all St. Michael, protector of the Catholic Church from all prayers inside and outside the Holy Mass. Remove his statues, claiming that they distract from the Adoration of Christ.2 Remove the Lent Penitential Exercises such as abstinence from Friday meats or even fasting; prevent any act of self-denial. In their place, acts of joy, happiness and love of neighbor must be favored. Say: "Christ has already deserved Heaven for us" and "every human effort is useless". Tell everyone they need to take concern for their health seriously. Encourage the consumption of meat, especially pork.3 Assign the Protestant pastors to review the Mass and desecrate it.Sow doubts about the Real Presence in the Eucharist and confirm that the Eucharist - with greater closeness to the faith of the Protestants - is only bread and wine and intended as a pure symbol. Disseminated Protestants in seminaries and schools.Encourage ecumenism as a way to unity. Accuse anyone who believes in the Royal Presence as subversive and disobedient to the Church.4 Prohibit the Latin Liturgy of the Mass, Adoration and Songs, since they communicate a feeling of mystery and deference. Present them as fortune teller spells. Men will stop considering Priests as men of higher intelligence, to be respected as bearers of Divine Mysteries.5 Encourage women not to cover their heads with the veil in church. Hair is sexy. Claim women as readers and priestesses. Present it as a democratic idea. Found a women's liberation movement. Whoever enters the church must wear neglected robes to feel at home there. This will weaken the importance of the Holy Mass.6 Keep the faithful away from taking Communion on their knees. Tell the nuns that they should divert the children before and after Communion from keeping their hands together. Tell them that God loves them as they are and wants them to feel completely comfortable. Eliminate kneeling and any genuflection in church. Remove the kneelers. Tell people that during Mass they should testify to their faith in an upright position.7 Eliminate sacred organ music.Bring guitars, Jewish harps, drums, trampling and sacred laughter into churches. This will distract people from personal prayer and conversations with Jesus.Deny Jesus the time to call children to religious life.Perform liturgical dances around the altar in exciting clothes, theaters and concerts.8 Take away the sacred character of the songs from the Mother of God and St. Joseph. Indicate their veneration as idolatry. Make those who persist ridiculous. Introduce Protestant songs. This will give the impression that the Catholic Church finally admits that Protestantism is the true religion or at least that it is equal to the Catholic Church.9 Eliminate all the hymns, even those to Jesus, since they make people think of the happiness and serenity that derives from the life of mortification and penance for God from childhood.Introduce new songs only to convince people that the previous rites were somehow false. Make sure that in every Mass there is at least one song in which Jesus is not mentioned and that instead you speak only of love for men. Youth will be thrilled to hear about love of neighbor. Preach love, tolerance and unity.Do not mention Jesus, forbid any announcement of the Eucharist10 Remove all the relics of the Saints from the Altars and later also the Altars themselves.Replace them with pagan tables without Consecration that can be used to offer human sacrifices during satanic masses.Eliminate the ecclesiastical law that requires the celebration of Holy Mass only on altars containing relics.place at least one chair on that table. The priest must take his place to indicate that after communion he rests as after a meal. The Priest must never kneel during Mass or genuflect. In fact, you never kneel at meals. The Priest's chair must be placed in the place of the Tabernacle. Encourage people to worship and also to worship the Priest instead of the Eucharist, to obey him instead of the Eucharist. Tell people that the Priest is Christ, their leader. Place the Tabernacle in a different room, out of sight.12 Make the Saints disappear from the Ecclesiastical calendar, always some at specific times. Do not allow priests to preach saints, except those who are mentioned in the gospel.Tell the people that any Protestants, perhaps present in the church, may be scandalized. Avoid anything that disturbs the Protestants.13 In reading the Gospel omit the word "holy", for example, instead of "Gospel according to Saint John", simply say: "Gospel according to John". This will make you thinkpeople not to have to worship them anymore. Write new bibles continually until they are identical to the Protestant ones. Omit the adjective "Holy" in the expression "Holy Spirit". This will pave the way. Highlight the feminine nature of God as of a mother full of tenderness. Eliminate the use of the term "Father".14 Make all personal mercy books disappear and destroy them.Consequently, the Litanies of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, of the Mother of God, of Saint Joseph will also cease as the preparation for Holy Communion. Thanksgiving after Communion will also become superfluous.15 Also make all the statues and images of the Angels disappear. Why should the statues of our enemies stand between our feet? Call them myths or stories for a good night. Do not allow the discourse on the Angels as it would impact our Protestant friends.16 Repeal the minor exorcism to expel the demons; engage in this, announce that the devils do not exist. Explain that it is the Bible's method of designating evil and that interesting stories cannot exist without an evil one.As a result, people will not believe in hell or fear that they will ever fall into it. Repeat that hell is nothing but the distance from God and that there is never anything terrible in this if it is basically the same life as here on earth.17 Teach that Jesus was only a man who had brothers and sisters and who hated the holders of power. Explain that he loved the company of prostitutes, especially Mary Magdalene; who did not know what to do with churches and synagogues.Say that he had advised not to obey the leaders of the clergy, explain that he was a great teacher who however deviated from the right path when he denied obedience to the leaders of the church. Discourage the discourse on the Cross as victory, on the contrary present it as failure.18 Remember that you can induce nuns to betray their vocation if you turn to their vanity, charm and beauty. Make them change the Ecclesiastical habit and this will naturally lead them to throw away their Rosaries are dissensions. This will dry out their vocations. Tell the nuns that they will not be accepted if they have not given up the habit.Promote the discredit of the Ecclesiastical habit also among the people.19 Burn all the Catechisms. Tell religious teachers to teach you to love God's creatures instead of God himself. Loving openly is testimony to maturity. Let the term "sex" become everyday word in your religion classes. Make sex a new religion. Introduce pictures of sex in religious lessons to teach children about reality. Make sure the images are clear. Encourage schools to become progressive thinkers in the field of sex education. Introduce sex education through the Episcopal authority so parents will have no objection.20 Suffocating Catholic schools by preventing the vocations of nuns. Reveal to the nuns that they are underpaid social workers and that the Church is about to eliminate them. You insist that the Catholic lay teacher receive the same salary as that of government schools.Employ non-Catholic teachers. Priests must receive the same salary as the corresponding secular employees.All priests must lay down their Clerical Robe and their Crosses so that they can be accepted by all. Make those who don't comply ridiculous.21 Destroy the Pope by destroying his universities.Detach universities from the Pope, saying that in this way the government could subsidize them.Replace the names of Religious Institutes with secular names, to encourage ecumenism.For example, instead of "Immaculate Conception School" say "New High School". Set up ecumenical departments in all dioceses and worry about their control by the Protestant. Prohibited prayers for the Pope and towards Mary because they discourage ecumenism. Announce that the local bishops are the competent authorities. You claim that the Pope is only a representative figure. Explain to the people that the Papal Teaching is only for conversation but that it is otherwise unimportant.22 Fight the Papal Authority, placing an age limit on its exercise. Reduce it little by little, explain that you want to preserve it from overwork.23 Be bold. Weaken the Pope by introducing Episcopal Synods. The Pope will then become only a representative figure as in England where the Upper and Lower Chambers reign and from them the Queen receives orders. Later, you weakened the authority of the Bishop, creating a competing institution at the level of presbyters. You say that priests receive the attention they deserve in this way.Finally weaken the authority of the Priest with the establishment of groups of lay people who dominate the Priests. In this way such hatred will originate that they will abandon the Church even Cardinals and the Church will then be democratic ... the New Church ...24 Reduce vocations to the Priesthood, making the laity lose the reverential fear for it. The public scandal of a priest will destroy thousands of vocations. Praise Priests who for love of a woman have been able to leave everything, call them heroic. Honor the Priests reduced to the lay state as authentic martyrs, oppressed to such an extent that they cannot bear any longer. Also condemned as a scandal that our Freemason confreres in the Priesthood should be made known and their names published. Be tolerant of the clergy homosexuality. Tell people that priests suffer from loneliness.25 You begin to close churches because of the lack of clergy. Define this practice as good and cheap. Explain that God hears prayers everywhere. In this waychurches become extravagant wastes of money. First of all, close the churches where you arepractice traditional piety.26 Use commissions of lay people and weak priests in the faith that condemn and try again without difficulty every apparition of Mary and every apparent miracle, especially of the Archangel Saint Michael. Make sure none of this, to any extent, will receive approval according to Vatican II. Call disobedience to authority if someone obeys the Revelations or even if someone reflects on them. Indicate the Seers as disobedient towards the Ecclesiastical Authority. Drop their good name into disarray, then no one will think of keeping their Message in any regard.27 Select an Antipope. Affirm that he will bring the Protestants back to the Church and perhaps even the Jews. An Antipope can be elected if the bishops are given the right to vote. Then many Antipopes will be elected so that an Antipope will be installed as a compromise. Affirm that the true Pope is dead.28 Remove the Confession before Holy Communion for the second and third year pupils so that they do not care about it when they attend the fourth or fifth class and then the upper classes. Confession will then disappear. Introduce (in silence) the community confession with the acquittal in groups. Explain to the people that this is because of the scarcity of the clergy.29 Have women and lay people distribute Communion. You say this is the time of the laity. Start by laying Communion in your hand, like Protestants, instead of on the tongue.Explain that Christ did it the same way. Collect some hosts for "black masses" in our temples. Instead, distribute a cup of non-consecrated hosts that you can take home with you instead of personal Communion. Explain that in this way divine gifts can be taken in everyday life. Place vending machines for hosts for communions and name them Tabernacles. Say that signs of peace must be exchanged. Encourage people to move to church to stop devotion and prayer. Do not make Signs of the Cross; instead of it instead a sign of peace. Explain that Christ also moved to greet the Disciples. Do not allow any concentration at such times. Priests must turn their backs on the Eucharist and honor the people.30 After the Antipope has been elected, dissolve the synods of Bishops such as associationsof priests and parish councils. Prohibit all religious from questioning these new provisions without permission. Explain that God loves humility and hates those who aspire to glory. Accuse of disobedience towards the Ecclesiastical Authority all those who ask questions. Discourage Obedience to God. Tell people that they must obey these ecclesiastical superiors.31 Give the Pope (= Antipope) the maximum power to choose his successors. Order under penalty of excommunication to all those who love God to carry the sign of the beast. Don't name it "sign of the beast" though. The Sign of the Cross must not be made or used on or through people (it must no longer be blessed). Making the Sign of the Cross will be designated as idolatry and disobedience.32 Declare the previous dogmas false, except that of the Papal Infallibility. Proclaim Jesus Christ a failed revolutionary. Announce that the true Christ will soon come. Only the elected Antipope must be obeyed. Tell the people that they must bow when his name is pronounced.33 Order all of the Pope's subjects to fight in holy crusades to extend the one world religion. Satan knows where all the lost gold is. Conquer the world mercilessly! All this will bring to humanity what it has always longed for: "the golden age of peace.