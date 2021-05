« Behold, I have set before you todaylife and prosperity, and death and evil. »(Deuteronomy 30, 15)We have a choice, but we are too weak,wounded and even foolish to always make the right choicesopen to us ... Without God, we are lost.Lord, by Your immense Tenderness,save us from ourselves!Save us from the evil that dwells in usand which attracts us so easily.(L.C.)