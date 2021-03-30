Another Window on Zoom. The kids have been home for exactly one year now, and we definitely feel it’s time for them to go back to school full-time (A few hours a week aren’t sufficient and the … More

Another Window on Zoom.The kids have been home for exactly one year now, and we definitely feel it's time for them to go back to school full-time (A few hours a week aren't sufficient and the explanations we are given aren't either).So instead of wasting words we decided to produce this clip! Please share! Share! Share!! Maybe the decision-makers will sing along...Another Window on ZoomA satire based on "The Wall" by Pink FloydCreated and produced by Ifat OrgadLyrics: Ifat Orgad and Guy HorowitzMusic Production: Gil Friedman and Itay TaraganoGuitars, Keyboards and samples: Gil FriedmanMix and Mastering: Itay TaraganoFilming and Video Editing: Yeela TaraganoAssociate producer: Avital FighelRecording Engineers: Hugo Wainzinger, Itay Taragano and Avital Fighel.Recorded @ Heartstrings Music Studios in Mountain View, CA by Hugo Wainzinger, and @ Mentush Studio in Sunnyvale, CA by Avital Fighel and Itay Taragano.Participating (by first name):Adults:Avital Fighel, David Brutman, Debbie Tran, Deepti Patnaik, Gil Friedman, Ifat Orgad, Itamar Orgad, Nicole Hartvig David, Orly Mulla, Tal Goldstein,Valentin Ryabov, Vikram SaxenaKids:Carmel Kafri, Ethan Rosner, Geva Mulla, Gili Fighel, Lia David, Liron Esplin, Ori Fighel, Roni Orgad, Sasha Ryabov, Tom Azriel, Yonatan Brutman, Yuval WeissbergSpecial thanks to: Noa Friedman, Tessa Parish, Guy Horowitz Liat Zisman and Avital Fighel for all their help!