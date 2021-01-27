Clicks1
#BREAKING: US Cardinal, @cardinalrlburke, condemns @JoeBiden Administration’s attempt to “codify as law” #Abortion and “impose...the teaching of the iniquitous Gender Theory”. “It threatens to deny the freedom of religion, the freedom of citizens to follow God’s plans”. #WATCH: t.co/mE4GKSjlBG