257. God does not punish

Jonah also thinks that an east wind is God’s intention to punish him:“When the sun arose, God sent a burning east wind; and the sun beat upon Jonah’s head till he became faint.” Jonah, chapter 4, verse 8It’s impressive, how quickly Jonah deposits his trial on God’s account. He even thinks God sends it against him. “God sent a burning east wind.”The east wind blows by itself and is part of terrestrial conditions. The heat of the sun is one of these conditions.Let’s discern. God is not the one who purposely sends sickness to Jonah. And Jonah, did he think of drinking a lot of water or protecting himself by standing in the shade?God repeats that he is always with us and that he is not the one who causes our misfortunes. God did not want him harm, nor to the city:“Should I not be concerned over Nineveh, the great city, in which there are more than a hundred and twenty thousand persons who cannot distinguish their right hand from their left?” Jonah, chapter 4, verse 11Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas