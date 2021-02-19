Book of Isaiah 58,9b-14.

Thus says the LORD: If you remove from your midst oppression, false accusation and malicious speech;

If you bestow your bread on the hungry and satisfy the afflicted; Then light shall rise for you in the darkness, and the gloom shall become for you like midday.

Then the LORD will guide you always and give you plenty even on the parched land. He will renew your strength, … More

Psalms 86(85),1-2.3-4.5-6.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 5,27-32.

Saint Alphonsus Maria de Liguori (1696-1787)

What are we to talk to God about?

Come back to me and live!

Do you want to give the God who loves you a sign of the profound trust by which he will be deeply touched? When you commit some fault do not hesitate a moment to run to throw yourself at his feet and ask his pardon. Understand it well, God is so inclined to forgive that, if sinners persist in living far away from him, deprived of the life of his grace, he groans over their perdition and makes them hear these cries from his tenderness: "Why do you wish to die, house of Israel, O my people? Come back to me and live" (cf. Ez 18:31-32). He promises to receive the runaway soul as soon as it comes to throw itself into his arms: "Return to me and I shall return to you" (Zac 1:3). Oh! If only poor sinners understood with what kindness Our Lord is waiting to forgive them! The Lord is waiting to be gracious to you" (Is 30:18). If only they understood that he hastens, not to punish them but to see them converted so as to embrace and draw them to his heart! Let us listen to his solemn declaration: "As I live, says the Lord God, I take no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that they turn from their ways and live," (Ez 33:11). (…) Finally, God has formally declared it: when a soul is repentant of having offended him, he loses even the memory of its sins. "I shall not remember any of the crimes he has committed" (cf. Ez 18:22). And so, as soon as you have fallen into some fault, raise your eyes to God, offer him an act of love and, confessing your sin, count firmly on his pardon.

Thus says the LORD: If you remove from your midst oppression, false accusation and malicious speech;If you bestow your bread on the hungry and satisfy the afflicted; Then light shall rise for you in the darkness, and the gloom shall become for you like midday.Then the LORD will guide you always and give you plenty even on the parched land. He will renew your strength, and you shall be like a watered garden, like a spring whose water never fails.The ancient ruins shall be rebuilt for your sake, and the foundations from ages past you shall raise up; "Repairer of the breach," they shall call you, "Restorer of ruined homesteads."If you hold back your foot on the sabbath from following your own pursuits on my holy day; If you call the sabbath a delight, and the LORD'S holy day honorable; If you honor it by not following your ways, seeking your own interests, or speaking with malice--Then you shall delight in the LORD, and I will make you ride on the heights of the earth; I will nourish you with the heritage of Jacob, your father, for the mouth of the LORD has spoken.Incline your ear, O LORD; answer me,for I am afflicted and poor.Keep my life, for I am devoted to you;save your servant who trusts in you.You are my God.Have mercy on me, O Lord,for to you I call all the day.Gladden the soul of your servant,for to you, O Lord, I lift up my soul.For you, O Lord, are good and forgiving,abounding in kindness to all who call upon you.Hearken, O LORD, to my prayerand attend to the sound of my pleading.Jesus saw a tax collector named Levi sitting at the customs post. He said to him, "Follow me."And leaving everything behind, he got up and followed him.Then Levi gave a great banquet for him in his house, and a large crowd of tax collectors and others were at table with them.The Pharisees and their scribes complained to his disciples, saying, "Why do you eat and drink with tax collectors and sinners?"Jesus said to them in reply, "Those who are healthy do not need a physician, but the sick do.I have not come to call the righteous to repentance but sinners."Bishop and Doctor of the Church