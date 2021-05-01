Politicizing the Eucharist - Fr. Tom Weinandy, OFM, Cap.

Photo: Fr. Tom Weinandy, OFM, Cap. (Catholic News Agency)
On April 14, America magazine, as part of its ongoing series, The Conversation with America Media, published an article by Archbishop Samuel Aquila: “For the church to live in eucharistic coherence, we must be willing to challenge Catholics persisting in grave sin.”
Archbishop Aquila argued that eucharistic coherence demands that those who partake of the Eucharist, including Catholic politicians, are to be in communion with the Church. That is, they must adhere to the Church’s fundamental doctrinal and moral teaching. Not to do so would contravene St. Paul’s exhortation: “Whoever, therefore, eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of profaning the body and blood of the Lord. Let a man examine himself, and so eat of the bread and drink of the cup. For anyone who eats and drinks without discerning the body eats and drinks judgment upon himself.” (1 Cor 11:27-30)
Within a few hours after Archbishop Aquila’s article was published, Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote a letter to him criticizing his article. The Cardinal’s critique was in no way relevant to what Archbishop Aquila wrote, though it did allow him to fabricate a criticism whereby he could express his displeasure. Nonetheless, the letter did serve a positive end, for it enabled the Archbishop to write a “clarification” to ward off any ambiguity concerning the point he was making. In so doing, the Archbishop was able to develop his point even more strongly.
