VIDEO absolutely HEARTBREAKING of 104-year-old Ms FOWLER, LOCKED-DOWN in her care home

>>> WATCH: 104-year-old Woman Locked Down in Care Home for Months Begs to See Family This video of 104-year-old Ms Fowler is absolutely heartbreaking.Locked-down in her care home, Ms Fowler begs for help to see her family again. We're locking up the elderly and the vulernable with no agency.Where is their say in any of this?!