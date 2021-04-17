The Word of God spreads "The word of the Lord continued to spread: the number of disciples in Jerusalem was greatly increased, and a large group of priests made their submission to the faith." – … More

"The word of the Lord continued to spread: the number of disciples in Jerusalem was greatly increased, and a large group of priests made their submission to the faith." – Acts 6:7, which is part of today's 1st reading at Mass. Detail from a window in Holy Trinity church, Sloane Square, London.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr