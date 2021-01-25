A Closer Look at the Life and Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle | EWTN News Nightly On this feast of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle, we take a closer look at his transformation from being a … More





On this feast of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle, we take a closer look at his transformation from being a persecutor of Christians to being a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Matthew Bunson, Executive Editor and Washington Bureau Chief for EWTN News, joins us to discuss Paul's early days as Saul, the symbolism behind his conversion and what lessons we can take from St. Paul's missionary work. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: A Closer Look at the Life and Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle | EWTN News NightlyOn this feast of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle, we take a closer look at his transformation from being a persecutor of Christians to being a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Matthew Bunson, Executive Editor and Washington Bureau Chief for EWTN News, joins us to discuss Paul's early days as Saul, the symbolism behind his conversion and what lessons we can take from St. Paul's missionary work. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly