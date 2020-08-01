(:(:( Video ):):)

Fears, anxieties, phobias, etc., are not from God. The more we get closer to Jesus our Lord, the more our lives will turn around and we will observe decrease of the discomfort.We can ask ourselves: “Do we let the Holy Spirit work in our lives or do we let fear take over?”If sadness prevails over joy, if the closure of our heart trumps openness to others, if we become stagnant instead of walking behind Jesus, if fear paralyzes us instead of tasting joy and freedom, the Holy Spirit doesn’t pass. He can’t go where we locked him out. It may be that we spend more time retaining ourselves, locking ourselves up instead of living our faith, free, and in God’s Light.Let’s enter quickly into God’s delights.To not choose, to not decide is a devious trap. Elijah speaks these words to the crowd, and they are illuminating for us too:“How long will you straddle the issue? If the Lord is God, follow him; if Baal, follow him.” 1 Kings, chapter 18, verse 21Elijah’s invitation does not require an immediate response, but further reflection that will allow an evolution in faith.Elijah places the people that he guides in front of their choices. There are only two choices. There will always be only two choices for us. God or whatever.It’s impossible to turn straight ahead. It’s just impossible. We must turn either right or left, or go straight. Either we turn or we go straight. It’s one or the other. God invites us to go straight. But often we “dance” to the left and then to the right, as souls that get out of hand then we may get out of the path that leads to God.We are constantly faced with choices more or less simple. But what is interesting in what Elijah offers us is that we’re in front of the only decision that really matters. All other decisions we eventually make results from this one. All personal achievements we live will be linked to that decision alone, “Do I choose God or not?” God is God of Love, the Holy Spirit breathes life into us and Jesus came to show us the path to follow to enter Eternal Love. The decision is easy. Or, is it easy?Nobody can answer that question for us. We have full responsibility. Let’s enter our heart and take the time to verify our choices and then align our life in the direction of our choice.This sentence is to the point:“Happy those […] (which) God’s law they study day and night, […] that yields its fruit in season.” Psalm 2, verses 1 to 3With multiple paths already on the subject, we possibly know the answer. God allows us to become what’s best for us, if we choose and remain focused on him.Normand Thomas