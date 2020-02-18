German Priest Marries His Pastoral Assistant, She Keeps Her Job

Father Ulrich Witte of St. Johannes parish in Kirchhellen, Münster Diocese, Germany, announced last weekend during a Novus Ordo eucharist that he is leaving the priesthood to get married.Witte served in the parish only for four months. During this time he got to know and love his pastoral assistant, Caroline Johnen.After the unexpected announcement, the congregation initially remained silent, then "applauded warmly," media report.Witte already left his position. His future wife will continue to be employed by Münster Diocese as pastoral assistant.