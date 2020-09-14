Germany: FSSP Hands Out Plate Communion (Video)

During a September 13 Traditional Latin Mass celebrated by a priest of the Fraternity of St Peter (FSSP) in Saarlouis, Germany, Holy Communion was distributed by means of dessert plates.The masked celebrant placed plates on the Communion rail. He then put one consecrated host on each of them, and returned to the altar where he waited from a distance while the masked faithful approached the plates from the pews to take Communion.Communion was received with the tongue from the plate.After Communion, the priest returned to the Communion rail and collected the plates like in a restaurant.Then, he placed a new set of plates on the Communion rail and put hosts on them.The plates were not purified during Mass.