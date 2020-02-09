Everything you need to know about the pre-Lenten season of Septuagesima

The holy season of Septuagesima is an ancient one in the Church's calendar. It is still celebrated in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite, although it was abolished in the Novus Ordo Calendar … More

The holy season of Septuagesima is an ancient one in the Church's calendar. It is still celebrated in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite, although it was abolished in the Novus Ordo Calendar of 1970. This short documentary outlines Septuagesima's purpose and its long historical lineage. It also examines the reasons given for its abolition in the Ordinary Form and the liturgical loss that this represents to the faithful.