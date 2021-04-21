303. Damned? No… Loved!

We all know this popular phrase: “Damned if I do, damned if I don’t.” There are moments in life when we feel that everything we try to achieve seems to be compromised without really knowing why. This is a good sign, the right time to return to our inner self and allow more precious time with God.But this English expression is transformed with God: “We are Loved by God if we do it, Loved if we do it not.” We are Loved even with our failings, mishaps, bad luck, mistakes, because God is Love.Does this mean that God encourages the harm we do? That we can do anything wrong? Never. Does that mean to do nothing more? Not at all. And this is not the question.God Loves us and he wants his Love to take us back to the path of life and truth. It is we who cause evil and succumb to sin. We freeze away from God. But still, God Loves us, forever! When we shy away from him, we block his Love.Jesus tells us, as to the crowd:“Be merciful, just as (also) your Father is merciful. Stop judging and you will not be judged. Stop condemning and you will not be condemned. Forgive and you will be forgiven.” Luke, chapter 6, verses 36 to 37Whether we love God or not, he continues to Love us. Our decision to be with God or against God leads us either in Love or away from Love. We are the only ones responsible for our decision. And this is a decision we must make as soon as possible.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas