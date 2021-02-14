Frustration in Europe over pace of coronavirus vaccine rollout. More than 10 days since the EU's coronavirus vaccination campaign began some countries are faring better than others in the rollout. … More

More than 10 days since the EU's coronavirus vaccination campaign began some countries are faring better than others in the rollout. With fears over the spread of the new variant on the continent and the cost of the restrictions to economies rising, the race is on to get more people vaccinated faster. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.