On 14 February 1858, St Bernadette says that she felt an inner force drawing her to the Grotto at Lourdes in spite of the fact that she was forbidden to go there by her parents. At her insistence, her mother allowed her; after the first decade of the Rosary, she saw the same lady appearing. She sprinkled holy water at her. The lady smiled and bent her head. When the Rosary ended she disappeared. This is a photo of St Bernadette's Rosary that is displayed in the cachot of Lourdes, the place where St Bernadette and her family had been living at the time of the apparitions of Our Lady.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr