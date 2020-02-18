Old Latin Mass Grows Fast Around the World: “Standing Room Only”

Picture: Joseph Shaw, Creative Commons

Hilary White has published (Twitter, February 17) information obtained from two friends who attended Traditional Latin Masses celebrated in parishes in small US cities.The first found a place only in the "overflow room" where Mass was broadcast on a live-feed TV. The other was "super lucky" to find a seat in the front row, while people were standing in the back.Twitter-User “René Albert” writes in a response to White's tweet that most Novus Ordo parishes in rural Canada are becoming empty, “Either people are complacent in nominalism leaving the faith altogether, or they travel the 1.5 hours to the nearest TLM” (Traditional Latin Mass), he adds.The old rite group "Juventutem” in Washington DC confirms the trend, “The growth in a lot of TLM communities in just the last 18-24 months has surprised even us.”“We had about 60-70 last February at our Sunday Mass. Right now, we're at about 140-150 despite there are thirteen other TLM's in the DC area.”Maurice Joseph Almadrones y Maglaquí reports from the Philippines that the “Diocesan TLM in our place in Manila is standing room only almost every Sunday. On feast days we have to open the doors and windows to accommodate for people outside to hear.”