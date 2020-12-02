Not “Ridiculous”: The Pope’s Red Shoes

The Pope's red shoes represent the feet of Christ who wet his feet with blood on the Cross, Benedetta De Vito writes on MarcoTosatti.com (December 2).She recalls Francis who made fun about a “traditionalist” lady who considered him an anti-pope because he doesn’t wear the red shoes. De Vito replies, “This hurt me because the red shoes were publicly ridiculed by the one who was supposed to defend them.”Symbols are not “waste paper,” De Vito explains, but show the mystery of the invisible Faith.According to her, the Holy Father should be proud to wear the red shoes which represent the Sacrifice of Christ whom the Pontiff has the honour to represent on this earth.