Conversion of Saint Paul



"‘I was on that journey and nearly at Damascus when about midday a bright light from heaven suddenly shone round me. I fell to the ground and heard a voice saying, “Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?” I answered: Who are you, Lord? and he said to me, “I am Jesus the Nazarene, and you are persecuting me.” The people with me saw the light but did not hear his voice as he spoke to me. I said: What am I to do, Lord? The Lord answered, “Stand up and go into Damascus, and there you will be told what you have been appointed to do.” The light had been so dazzling that I was blind and my companions had to take me by the hand; and so I came to Damascus" – Acts 22:6-11. Today, 25 January, is the feast of the Conversion of St Paul. This 12th-century mosaic fragment shows the moment recounted above, and it is in the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr