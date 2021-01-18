Clicks2.5K
by Bruno Aymone on Sep 10, 2012
Our visit to Cascia, where the mortal remains of Bl. Ma. Teresa Fasce are found:
Blessed Maria Teresa Fasce
Maria Giovanna Fasce was born into a family of means in Torriglia, in the region of Genoa, Italy, on December 27, 1881. As a young girl she received a good education and served as a catechist in her parish church, Our Lady of Consolation, under the care of the Augustinian Friars. Inspired by the example of Saint Rita, she determined to enter religious life and despite many obstacles, entered the convent of Cascia in 1906, taking the name Maria Teresa Eletta. She made her solemn profession in 1912 and served her community as director of novices and vicar. In August, 1920, she was elected abbess and was confirmed in this office nine times throughout the following 27 years until her death. The great ambition of Mother Teresa, which she succeeded in converting into a plan of action, was the enrichment of the religious spirit of her community and of each one of the nuns. Her influence, however, reached far beyond the walls of the cloister by means of the initiatives she undertook to spread devotion to Saint Rita and to promote the well-being of her adopted town. Among these were the publication of the magazine “From the Bees to the Roses”, the establishment of an orphanage for girls, the founding of a seminary for candidates to the Order and the construction of the Basilica as a place of pilgrimage and the fitting resting place of the saint to whom she was so devoted. During the Second World War she courageously protected the convent and defended the rights of the nuns as well as members of the resistance under attack. Throughout her life Mother Teresa suffered many physical ailments, including cancer and a debilitating condition which at times made it difficult for her to walk. All of this she bore with complete resignation and patience and was an example of fortitude and serenity to the nuns and people of Cascia. She died peacefully on January 18, 1947 and was beatified together with Blessed Elías Nieves on October 12, 1997. Her body is venerated in the lower shrine of the Basilica which she made possible.
Mother Teresa Fasce was a cloistered contemplative nun, not only in name, but also in fact, during the several decades of her religious life. At the same time she was a woman of great vision and action, who had the capacity to inspire others even as she was inspired by the life and message of her patroness, Saint Rita. She reminds us that there is no contradiction between contemplation and service: both are motivated by love and must be expressed in love.
Mother Teresa Fasce was a cloistered contemplative nun, not only in name, but also in fact, during the several decades of her religious life. At the same time she was a woman of great vision and action, who had the capacity to inspire others even as she was inspired by the life and message of her patroness, Saint Rita. She reminds us that there is no contradiction between contemplation and service: both are motivated by love and must be expressed in love.
Nasce nel 1881 a Torriglia, nell’entroterra genovese, in una famiglia borghese, dove si respira una religiosità intensa, tanto che ben tre figlie avvertono in modo chiaro e distinto la vocazione alla vita consacrata. Ma per quell’incoerenza illogica di troppe famiglie cristiane, ogni vocazione trova una ferma opposizione. Riesce a spuntarla solo lei, forse più cocciuta, certamente con una vocazione così salda da superare tutti gli ostacoli. Perché a lei non va bene un monastero qualsiasi , ma solo uno agostiniano; e non in una città qualunque, ma unicamente a Cascia. La famiglia, già contraria alla vocazione di per sé, tanto più ostacola la sua idea del monastero di Cascia, oscura cittadina che nessuno conosce e molto distante da Genova. Certamente più distante ddi Savona dove pure c’è un monastero agostiniano in cui la famiglia si adatterebbe a vederla entrare, ma di cui lei non vuole sapere. Il suo non è però un capriccio infantile, ma l’espressione della sua tenera devozione a Santa Rita, la quattrocentesca monaca agostiniana che Leone XIII ha proclamato santa nel 1900 e che appunto nel monastero di Cascia è vissuta ed è morta. Quando la famiglia si è convinta a lasciarla partire, a complicare ulteriormente la tormentata storia della sua vocazione arriva il netto rifiuto del monastero, le cui monache proprio non riescono a capire come quella “signorina in cappellino” avrebbe potuto adattarsi alla povertà del monastero dell’insignificante paesino di Cascia. Ancora una volta vince lei e nel 1906 entra nel monastero che ha sognato. Qui però non trova una situazione rosea, perché sette giovani monache provenienti da Macerata vi hanno portato un clima di aridità spirituale che la fa soffrire e la manda in crisi. Così nel 1910 si prende una pausa di riflessione e rientra in famiglia, ma torna a Cascia l’anno dopo, ben decisa, con la sua presenza e la sua opera, a risanare quel rilassato ambiente spirituale. Viene eletta Abbadessa nel 1920 e tale resterà per 27 anni, cioè fino alla morte. Con fermezza, amorevolezza e tanta umiltà riesce nel suo intento, ridonando al monastero il suo giusto equilibrio spirituale e caritativo. Innamorata di Santa Rita, allora conosciuta solo in Umbria o poco più, si fa propagatrice della sua devozione nel mondo, anche grazie al periodico “Dalle api alle rose” che fonda nel 1923; promuove pellegrinaggi che a quell’epoca per Cascia rappresentavano un evento eccezionale; realizza l’”Alveare di S. Rita” per accogliere le “Apette”, cioè le piccole orfane; pensa di costruire un santuario, in grado di accogliere i tanti pellegrini che lei già intravede. Ci riesce a prezzo di sacrifici immensi, incomprensioni, amarezze, cause giudiziarie, ostacoli della Soprintendenza, e che non avrà la soddisfazione di vedere ultimato, perché sarà consacrato quattro mesi dopo la sua morte. Sul suo fisico si accumulano malanni a non finire: il diabete si assomma all’asma, a problemi di cuore e di circolazione al punto da impedirle di camminare ed inoltre convive per 27 anni con un tumore al seno (non per nulla adesso viene invocata da chi è assalito dal male del secolo). Si spegne nella mattinata del 18 gennaio di 60 anni fa, circondata da una fama di santità che Giovanni Paolo II ha sancito il 12 ottobre 1997 con la solenne beatificazione di Madre Maria Teresa Fasce.
Autore: Gianpiero Pettiti
Nasce nel 1881 a Torriglia, nell’entroterra genovese, in una famiglia borghese, dove si respira una religiosità intensa, tanto che ben tre figlie avvertono in modo chiaro e distinto la vocazione alla vita consacrata. Ma per quell’incoerenza illogica di troppe famiglie cristiane, ogni vocazione trova una ferma opposizione. Riesce a spuntarla solo lei, forse più cocciuta, certamente con una vocazione così salda da superare tutti gli ostacoli. Perché a lei non va bene un monastero qualsiasi , ma solo uno agostiniano; e non in una città qualunque, ma unicamente a Cascia. La famiglia, già contraria alla vocazione di per sé, tanto più ostacola la sua idea del monastero di Cascia, oscura cittadina che nessuno conosce e molto distante da Genova. Certamente più distante ddi Savona dove pure c’è un monastero agostiniano in cui la famiglia si adatterebbe a vederla entrare, ma di cui lei non vuole sapere. Il suo non è però un capriccio infantile, ma l’espressione della sua tenera devozione a Santa Rita, la quattrocentesca monaca agostiniana che Leone XIII ha proclamato santa nel 1900 e che appunto nel monastero di Cascia è vissuta ed è morta. Quando la famiglia si è convinta a lasciarla partire, a complicare ulteriormente la tormentata storia della sua vocazione arriva il netto rifiuto del monastero, le cui monache proprio non riescono a capire come quella “signorina in cappellino” avrebbe potuto adattarsi alla povertà del monastero dell’insignificante paesino di Cascia. Ancora una volta vince lei e nel 1906 entra nel monastero che ha sognato. Qui però non trova una situazione rosea, perché sette giovani monache provenienti da Macerata vi hanno portato un clima di aridità spirituale che la fa soffrire e la manda in crisi. Così nel 1910 si prende una pausa di riflessione e rientra in famiglia, ma torna a Cascia l’anno dopo, ben decisa, con la sua presenza e la sua opera, a risanare quel rilassato ambiente spirituale. Viene eletta Abbadessa nel 1920 e tale resterà per 27 anni, cioè fino alla morte. Con fermezza, amorevolezza e tanta umiltà riesce nel suo intento, ridonando al monastero il suo giusto equilibrio spirituale e caritativo. Innamorata di Santa Rita, allora conosciuta solo in Umbria o poco più, si fa propagatrice della sua devozione nel mondo, anche grazie al periodico “Dalle api alle rose” che fonda nel 1923; promuove pellegrinaggi che a quell’epoca per Cascia rappresentavano un evento eccezionale; realizza l’”Alveare di S. Rita” per accogliere le “Apette”, cioè le piccole orfane; pensa di costruire un santuario, in grado di accogliere i tanti pellegrini che lei già intravede. Ci riesce a prezzo di sacrifici immensi, incomprensioni, amarezze, cause giudiziarie, ostacoli della Soprintendenza, e che non avrà la soddisfazione di vedere ultimato, perché sarà consacrato quattro mesi dopo la sua morte. Sul suo fisico si accumulano malanni a non finire: il diabete si assomma all’asma, a problemi di cuore e di circolazione al punto da impedirle di camminare ed inoltre convive per 27 anni con un tumore al seno (non per nulla adesso viene invocata da chi è assalito dal male del secolo). Si spegne nella mattinata del 18 gennaio di 60 anni fa, circondata da una fama di santità che Giovanni Paolo II ha sancito il 12 ottobre 1997 con la solenne beatificazione di Madre Maria Teresa Fasce.
Autore: Gianpiero Pettiti