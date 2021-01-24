Don’t Mess With the Church By Father Andrew Phillips ROCOR

In December 2018 the US government established a pseudo-Church for its Ukrainian satellite through its puppet Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul. Since then all has gone wrong for the evildoers.On the one hand, having handed over the Cathedral of the Wisdom of God in Kiev to schismatics, Patriarch Bartholomew then lost his own Cathedral of the Wisdom of God in Istanbul to Muslims. Thus, he managed to create a schism throughout the Church of God, cutting himself off from the Church and isolating himself with schismatics in other countries, notably in Greece, Africa and Cyprus. He has only himself to blame. Actions have consequences. Here are the results of treating the Church as a tool for the sake of all kinds of erroneous isms, from nationalism to modernism, from ritualism to ecumenism. His name will go down in history, together with those of Arius and Nestorius.On the other hand, having endorsed the anti-Christian regime in the Ukraine, the Western world has been attacked by Covid-19. Although relatively minor on the world scale – well over 50 million people in the world die every year and only just over two million, mainly very elderly and already in poor health, have died with Covid – the panic that has ensued has astonished. The mighty Western world, armed to the teeth with nuclear bombs which it alone has used, has bankrupted itself, laid low by a microscopic virus. In the same way, in 701 BC the Assyrian Army was mysteriously destroyed overnight while it besieged Jerusalem. How are the mighty fallen….The Western country which has suffered the most from Covid-19 has been the USA, with over 400,000 deaths.After creating division in the Church of God, the US administration is now faced with political chaos and street violence, with unparalleled scenes, resulting in a ‘democratic’ Washington which is patrolled by 25,000 ‘National Guardsmen’. Nearly 75 million Americans feel cheated and unrepresented. Instead of complaining, nobody seems to have thought of repenting. The USA created schism in the Church of God, it is now paying the price. The Ukrainian schism has shown who is who in the Church, revealing who is who and the faith or lack of faith of each.And Covid-19 has done the same in the world, revealing who is who and the faith or lack of faith of each. 2021 will be a year of change, of unexpected events, a time to pay for past mistakes.From: