Vatican Grants “Annulment” To Dubious Starlet

US Annulment Divorces

Gwen Stefani, 51, an American singer, actress and “fashion designer" who, nevertheless, performs in underwear, was granted an annulment from the marriage with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale whom she divorced in 2016.The spouses were married in 2002 and have three sons (14, 12, 6). According to UsMagazine.com (January 7), the decision was made by a Vatican tribunal. The Vatican judiciary is notorious for its sloppy work.Currently, Stefani lives with Blake Shelton, 44, whom she wants to marry in Church.There are US dioceses which grantrequest for an annulments. The following 2016 data show the dioceses which produced the highest number of annulments. The first number shows decisions in favour of a marriage bond, the second decisions favour of nullity:Cleveland: 1 - 247Rockville Centre: 0 - 227Wichita: 2 - 187Raleigh: 0 - 168Kansas: 1 - 159Boston: 1 - 157Louisville: 0 - 137Columbus: 3 - 133