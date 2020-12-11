Müller: Governments Use Covid-19 As Pretext

Politicians don't have a right to forbid Holy Mass and the celebration of the sacraments, Cardinal Müller told LifeSiteNews.com (December 10).He thinks that some governments are using the coronavirus as an “opportunity to suppress the Catholic Church.”For Müller, the Covid-19 measures are “incoherent” as mass gatherings and tightly packed public transport are allowed while Masses in large churches are forbidden. He insists that we must be "very firm" and give priority to the worship of God.In very many countries the bishops cancelled or restricted Masses, sometimes even before the politicians urged them to do so.