Pope Francis Delivers Message on the One Year Anniversary of the COVID Pandemic in Italy

Pope Francis has recalled the "generous" and "heroic" efforts of doctors, nurses and other health care personnel, as Italy remembers one year since the first native case of the coronavirus emerged in the country. A COVID-19 monument was unveiled this past weekend in the Northern Italian town of Codogno, where the first COVID case was discovered. The Vatican's head for Catholic education blessed the memorial. Since the outbreak, Italy has confirmed 2.8 million cases and over 95,000 Italians have died from the virus. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss what the Holy Father's message was regarding the pandemic, on this solemn anniversary. Flynn shares what else was on the pope's agenda over the weekend. The Rome Correspondent for EWTN also tells us more about people who are closer to becoming saints.