Beato Angelico



The Dominican friar, Blessed John of Fiesole, "was reported to say ‘He who does Christ’s work must stay with Christ always.’ This motto earned him the epithet ‘Blessed Angelico,’ because of the perfect integrity of his life and the almost divine beauty of the images he painted, to a superlative extent those of the Blessed Virgin Mary.” (Pope St John Paul II) Today, 18 February, we commemorate this Dominican blessed who is the patron of artists, declared as such by Pope St John Paul II in 1982. Stained glass window by Sylvia Nichols from the Providence College chapel of St Dominic.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr