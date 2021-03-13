Pregnant Couple Asks Prayers for Unborn Son with Potter Syndrome

Clicks5
We share the powerful story of Royce and Elise Hood, a Catholic couple asking Venerable Fulton Sheen to intercede for their unborn son who is diagnosed with Potter syndrome. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.
