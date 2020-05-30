Blessed Marie-Céline of the Presentation - May 30

Also known as Jeanne-Germaine Castang Joan Germana Castang Marie-Céline Castang Memorial 30 May Profile Fifth of twelve children born to a poor but pious family. Due to a childhood illness, … More

Also known as



Jeanne-Germaine Castang

Joan Germana Castang

Marie-Céline Castang

Memorial



30 May

Profile



Fifth of twelve children born to a poor but pious family. Due to a childhood illness, one of her legs was paralyzed, but she always helped where she could, and basically took over housekeeping for the family when her mother died. Lived five years with the Sisters of Nazareth. Entered the Poor Clares in Bordeaux, France on 12 June 1896. Made her profession on 21 November 1896, taking the name Marie-Celine of the Presentation. Her health, never great, continue to fail, but she became a model of joy within suffering for her sisters.



Born



24 May 1878 in Nojals, Dordogne, France as Jeanne-Germaine Castang

Died



30 May 1897 in Bordeaux, Gironde, France of tuberculosis of the bone

interred at the Poor Clare monastery in Bordeaux

Venerated



22 January 1957 by Pope Pius XII (decree of heroic virtues)

Beatified



16 September 2007 by Pope Benedict XVI

recognition celebrated at the Cathedral of Bordeaux, France by Cardinal José Saraiva Martins