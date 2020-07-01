Is Muhammad the Father of All Muslims? Another Quran Variant

Surah 33, verse 6 of the Quran calls Muhammad's wives the "mothers of believers." Interestingly, the verse originally included the words "and he (i.e. Muhammad) is their father." The words "and he … More



www.youtube.com/watch Surah 33, verse 6 of the Quran calls Muhammad's wives the "mothers of believers." Interestingly, the verse originally included the words "and he (i.e. Muhammad) is their father." The words "and he is their father," however, are not in the Quran today. What happened to Muhammad's spiritual fatherhood? David Wood discusses the issue.