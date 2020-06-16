Technofascist Takeover - 6 videos to watch and share

I recommend 6 videos from several experts in their fields who all seem to be pointing in the same direction. They and I comment on the scamdemic, the proposed vaccines, the overthrow of our … More

I recommend 6 videos from several experts in their fields who all seem to be pointing in the same direction. They and I comment on the scamdemic, the proposed vaccines, the overthrow of our financial system & the Marxist riots. This is - without a doubt - the attempted imposition of the Technofascists' dreamed of Digital Gulag called the 4th Industrial Revolution To contribute to my work, you can use paypal: www.paypal.me/PollyStGeorge or visit my website for my PO Box address: www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html THANK YOU! References: VIDEO: Cartoon Bill: www.youtube.com/watch VIDEO: Patrick Wood, Technocracy coup taking place: www.youtube.com/watch VIDEO: RFK Jr & others speaking in Colorado re mandatory vaccines: www.youtube.com/watch VIDEO: Solari Report – These are not vaccines (with John Rappoport): www.youtube.com/watch VIDEO: Solari Report James Corbett: www.youtube.com/watch VIDEO: Spiro Skouras: www.youtube.com/watch VIDEO: 4th Industrial REvolution / World Economic Forum: www.youtube.com/watch Report on Human Trafficking, 2018, FATF: www.fatf-gafi.org/…/Human-Trafficki…