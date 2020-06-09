Bishop Celebrating Old Mass: Impressed By "Social Distancing"

Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green of Wilcannia-Forbes, Australia: "Celebrating Trinity Sunday yesterday at St James Church, Peak Hill in the Extraordinary Form of the Liturgy (Latin Mass).I was so impressed by the social distancing preparation for the safety of people and compliance with the law.Thanks to all across the Diocese who have worked so hard to facilitate the return of public Sunday Masses because of your efforts I look forward to the Government relaxing the restrictions further to allow more people to attend Mass."