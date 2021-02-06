Clicks6.5K
askanews on Feb 12, 2016. The latest on Pope Francis's historic meeting in Cuba with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill and his subsequent trip to Mexico (all times local):
Papa Francisco en México saluda a los fieles en la Nunciatura
9 p.m.
A smiling Pope Francis has been greeted at Mexico City's airport with a rock concert-like show with blue floodlights illuminating a stage and bandstands and crowds waving yellow handkerchiefs. Mariachis serenaded as his chartered plane pulled to a stop and people shouted "Brother Francis, you're already Mexican."
President Enrique Pena Nieto, suffering the lowest approval ratings for a Mexican leader in a quarter century, and his wife met Francis on a red carpet.
The crowd roared as the three walked together, stopping to speak with four children in folk dress. Then the lights dimmed and the crowd waved lights as the official song composed for Francis' visit was performed. Men in broad sombreros and women in flowing red skirts danced on the tarmac.
Francis stepped to a group of children dressed in white offering blessings and placing his hand on top of each head.
(Vatican Radio) Pope Francis delivered the first major address of his visit to Mexico on Saturday, to the nation's civil authorities and the corps of diplomats present for the occasion. In his remarks, the Holy Father described himself once again as "a missionary of mercy and of peace," and also as, "a son who wishes to pay homage to his mother, the Blessed Virgin of Guadalupe, and place himself under her watchful care."
(Vatican Radio) Pope Francis delivered the first major address of his visit to Mexico on Saturday, to the nation’s civil authorities and the corps of diplomats present for the occasion. In his remarks, the Holy Father described himself once again as “a missionary of mercy and of peace,” and also as, “a son who wishes to pay homage to his mother, the Blessed Virgin of Guadalupe, and place himself under her watchful care.”
Cardinal Rivera greets Pope Francis, in the Cathedral of Mexico City (in Spanish):
El Cardenal Norberto Rivera le da la bienvenida al Papa Francisco
Pope Francis' First Message in México (in Spanish):
Primer mensaje del Papa Francisco en México
- 09:30 horas. Ceremonia de bienvenida en Palacio Nacional, en el Zócalo de la capital del país, encabezada por el presidente Peña Nieto. Aquí, el alcalde de Ciudad de México, Miguel Ángel Mancera, prevé hacer la entrega de las llaves de la ciudad al pontífice.
- 09:30 horas. Ceremonia de bienvenida en Palacio Nacional, en el Zócalo de la capital del país, encabezada por el presidente Peña Nieto. Aquí, el alcalde de Ciudad de México, Miguel Ángel Mancera, prevé hacer la entrega de las llaves de la ciudad al pontífice.
- 09:30 horas. Ceremonia de bienvenida en Palacio Nacional, en el Zócalo de la capital del país, encabezada por el presidente Peña Nieto. Aquí, el alcalde de Ciudad de México, Miguel Ángel Mancera, prevé hacer la entrega de las llaves de la ciudad al pontífice.
- 10:15 horas. El Papa sostendrá un breve encuentro con autoridades, cuerpo diplomático, funcionarios y legisladores.
- 11:30 horas. En la Catedral Metropolitana, también ubicada en el centro de Ciudad de México, el pontífice se encontrará con todos los obispos del país.
- 13:30 horas. Francisco volverá a la Nunciatura Apostólica para almorzar.
- 16:30 horas. Aproximadamente a esta hora será la salida de la Catedral en recorrido por varias calles para llegar a la Basílica de Guadalupe.
- 17:00 horas. Misa en la Basílica de Guadalupe. Tras la Misa, el pontífice se trasladará nuevamente a pernoctar a la Nunciatura Apostólica.
Mariachis and 'Cielito Lindo' welcome Pope Francis to Mexico City
Mariachis and 'Cielito Lindo' welcome Pope Francis to Mexico City
"Queremos su bendicion!" the crowd shouted: "We want your blessing!"
It is the fourth trip as pope to the Americas for the Argentine native, the first pontiff born in the Americas.
Arriving at Benito Juarez International Airport at 7:30 p.m., the pope confronted an extraordinary Mexican spectacle: a full mariachi band, complete with men decked out in charro outfits and women dancers in white blouses and red skirts.
Many in the delirious audience of about 5,000 displayed the lights of their cellular phones, while also waving handkerchiefs of green, white and red, the colors of the Mexican flag.
Dancers on hand at the airport moved to a number of well-known Mexican songs, including “Jarabe Tapatio,” a traditional dance tune from the northern state of Jalisco. Enjoying the show from the red carpet, the pope applauded the performers.
Also greeting him were four children — two boys and two girls — wearing indigenous clothing from various regions of Mexico; one donned a complete mariachi outfit. Francis seemed to enjoy chatting with the children on the red carpet.
Later, children dressed in white ran toward the pope and embraced him. Mexico’s first lady lifted a child up to him, and he gave the child a kiss on the cheek. Announcers said the approach of the children was unscripted.
Then came the collective shout: “Mexico! Mexico!” and “Bendicion!” The smiling pope, appearing to savor the moment, turned and offered a blessing to the crowd, then walked along the foot of the grandstands set up on the tarmac and repeating his blessing.
