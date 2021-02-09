An Update on the Coronavirus Pandemic Around the World | EWTN News Nightly The coronavirus continues to impact global travel, and restrictions are tightening in some parts of the world. Though … More





The coronavirus continues to impact global travel, and restrictions are tightening in some parts of the world. Though the vaccine effort continues, the emergence of new variants is causing some concern. Addressing the covid variants, the director of the CDC is asking everyone to keep their guard up, even though hospital admissions and cases are consistently dropping. The first variant was first discovered in South Africa, and now the country has suspended plans to immunize frontline health workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine. This is due to a small clinical trial that suggested that it is not effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the dominant variant. Meanwhile, police officers in the Netherlands issued almost 7,000 fines last week to those who broke the country's curfew rules. In New York, public middle school buildings will open this month after being closed since COVID-19 cases began to surge in November. And in the Vatican, Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have both received their second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: An Update on the Coronavirus Pandemic Around the World | EWTN News NightlyThe coronavirus continues to impact global travel, and restrictions are tightening in some parts of the world. Though the vaccine effort continues, the emergence of new variants is causing some concern. Addressing the covid variants, the director of the CDC is asking everyone to keep their guard up, even though hospital admissions and cases are consistently dropping. The first variant was first discovered in South Africa, and now the country has suspended plans to immunize frontline health workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine. This is due to a small clinical trial that suggested that it is not effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the dominant variant. Meanwhile, police officers in the Netherlands issued almost 7,000 fines last week to those who broke the country's curfew rules. In New York, public middle school buildings will open this month after being closed since COVID-19 cases began to surge in November. And in the Vatican, Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have both received their second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly