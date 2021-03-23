March 24 The First Reading breski1 Book of Daniel 3,14-20.91-92.95. King Nebuchadnezzar said: "Is it true, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, that you will not serve my god, or worship the golden … More

Book of Daniel 3,14-20.91-92.95.

King Nebuchadnezzar said: "Is it true, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, that you will not serve my god, or worship the golden statue that I set up?

Be ready now to fall down and worship the statue I had made, whenever you hear the sound of the trumpet, flute, lyre, harp, psaltery, bagpipe, and all the other musical instruments; otherwise, you shall be instantly cast into the white-hot furnace; and who is the God that can deliver you out of my hands?"

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego answered King Nebuchadnezzar, "There is no need for us to defend ourselves before you in this matter.

If our God, whom we serve, can save us from the white-hot furnace and from your hands, O king, may he save us!

But even if he will not, know, O king, that we will not serve your god or worship the golden statue which you set up."

Nebuchadnezzar's face became livid with utter rage against Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. He ordered the furnace to be heated seven times more than usual

and had some of the strongest men in his army bind Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego and cast them into the white-hot furnace.

King Nebuchadnezzar rose in haste and asked his nobles, "Did we not cast three men bound into the fire?" "Assuredly, O king," they answered.

"But," he replied, "I see four men unfettered and unhurt, walking in the fire, and the fourth looks like a son of God."

Nebuchadnezzar exclaimed, "Blessed be the God of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, who sent his angel to deliver the servants that trusted in him; they disobeyed the royal command and yielded their bodies rather than serve or worship any god except their own God.



Book of Daniel 3,52.53.54.55.56.

Blessed are you, O Lord, the God of our fathers,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever;

and blessed is your holy and glorious name,

praiseworthy and exalted above all for all ages.



Blessed are you in the temple of your holy glory,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever.

Blessed are you on the throne of your kingdom,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever.



Blessed are you who look into the depths

from your throne upon the cherubim;

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever.

Blessed are you in the firmament of heaven,

praiseworthy and glorious forever.