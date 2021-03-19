Austrian Bishop Welcomes "Praciticing Homosexuals"

“As a church, we want to offer all gay and lesbian people a welcome and a spiritual home in the church - and not only when they live chaste”, Innsbruck Bishop Hermann Glettler, Austria, told KathPress.at (March 15).
Glettler is "disappointed" about the Vatican’s statement against homosexual blessings, “Homosex relationships can be based on loyalty and mutual devotion.”
According to Glettler, homosexual relationships which are a grave sin, contribute to the “personal happiness” of the partners and the good of society.
Gletter is known as frog bishop and for other crazy things (video below).
In German speaking countries about a Dozen bishops and vicar generals spoke out against the Vatican document, among them Elbs (Feldkirch, Austria), Kohlgraf (Mainz, Germany), Bode (Osnabrück, Germany), Timmerevers (Dresden, Germany).
