Frank Duff & The Legion of Mary - Fr. Colm Mannion O.P. joins the Faith & Reason Podcast this week to discuss a variety of topics including enriching our prayer lives, vocations, Legion of Mary, spiritual reading, religious art, Consecration to St. Joseph and more.