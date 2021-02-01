February 1st Franciscan Saint of the Day S.G. Juniper Vega & Humiles Martinez, Martyrs First Order Franciscan Book of Saints by Marion Habig, OFM Franciscan Herald Press 1979 Servants of God Juniper … More

February 1st Franciscan Saint of the Day S.G. Juniper Vega & Humiles Martinez, Martyrs First Order

Franciscan Book of Saints by Marion Habig, OFM Franciscan Herald Press 1979 Servants of God Juniper Vega and Humiles Martinez, Martyrs of the First Order.