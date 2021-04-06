Biden's Chaplain Has Spoken: Easter Is About "Vaccination"

Francis delivered his Urbi et Orbi Easter message on Easter Sunday to a small group of faithful. Having nothing better to say, he urged politicians to ensure universal access to Covid vaccines.He called these vaccines “an essential tool” in the fight against the pandemic. US President Joe Biden reiterated Francis’ message in his own Easter message, “We share the sentiments of Pope Francis,” he said.Biden added, “Getting vaccinated is a moral obligation; one that can save your life and the life of others” (video below). The same Biden who spoke about a "moral obligation" is an unscrupulous promoter of abortion.