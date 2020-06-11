Home
Corpus Christi Procession with Pope Pius XI in St. Peter's Square, May 31, 1934
Blessed Alfredo Ildefonso Cardinal Schuster during a Corpus Christi procession in Milan. In the Ambrosian Rite the liturgical colour of this great Feast is red.
