Clicks25

Corpus Christi Procession with Pope Pius XI in St. Peter's Square, May 31, 1934

Lisi Sterndorfer
1
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Eva
  • Report
Blessed Alfredo Ildefonso Cardinal Schuster during a Corpus Christi procession in Milan. In the Ambrosian Rite the liturgical colour of this great Feast is red.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up