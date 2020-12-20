Eight Sisters Die “of Covid-19” at Wisconsin Home

The Sisters Cynthia Borman, 90, Joan Emily Kaul, 95, Lillia Langreck, 92, Michael Marie Laux, 90, Mary Elva Wiesner, 94, Dorothy MacIntyre, 88, Mary Alexis Portz, 96, and Rose M. Feess, 91, died in less than two weeks of “illnesses related to Covid-19,” NYTimes.com (December 2020) wrote.
They belonged to the School Sisters of Notre Dame and were educators, music teachers and community activists.
The deaths took place at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, about eight miles west of Milwaukee where other 88 sisters live.
In Livonia, Michigan, thirteen Felician sisters died in April and May allegedly from Covid-19.
Five sisters at Our Lady of the Angels Convent, Milwaukee, died, starting in April. Strangely, they were all discovered to have the virus only after their deaths.
Picture: School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province, #newsSsknvagoab
Clicks78
- Report
Social networks
UK Government admits "Virus" does not exist
thebernician.net/…ent-admits-virus-doesnt-exist/
thebernician.net/…ent-admits-virus-doesnt-exist/
It seems that if Trump had let everyone know about Covid-19 in January, it seems that all of these people would have started dying sooner.