Eight Sisters Die “of Covid-19” at Wisconsin Home

Picture: School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province, #newsSsknvagoab

The Sisters Cynthia Borman, 90, Joan Emily Kaul, 95, Lillia Langreck, 92, Michael Marie Laux, 90, Mary Elva Wiesner, 94, Dorothy MacIntyre, 88, Mary Alexis Portz, 96, and Rose M. Feess, 91, died in less than two weeks of “illnesses related to Covid-19,” NYTimes.com (December 2020) wrote.They belonged to the School Sisters of Notre Dame and were educators, music teachers and community activists.The deaths took place at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, about eight miles west of Milwaukee where other 88 sisters live.In Livonia, Michigan, thirteen Felician sisters died in April and May allegedly from Covid-19.Five sisters at Our Lady of the Angels Convent, Milwaukee, died, starting in April. Strangely, they were all discovered to have the virus only after their deaths.