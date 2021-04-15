April 15 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 3,31-36. The one who comes from above is above all. The one who is of the earth is earthly and speaks of earthly things… More

April 15 The Gospel breski1



Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 3,31-36.

The one who comes from above is above all. The one who is of the earth is earthly and speaks of earthly things. But the one who comes from heaven is above all.

He testifies to what he has seen and heard, but no one accepts his testimony.

Whoever does accept his testimony certifies that God is trustworthy.

For the one whom God sent speaks the words of God. He does not ration his gift of the Spirit.

The Father loves the Son and has given everything over to him.

Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life, but whoever disobeys the Son will not see life, but the wrath of God remains upon him.