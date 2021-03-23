Pope Francis Meets with the Pontifical Filipino College to Mark 60 Years of Its Foundation Pope Francis met with the Pontifical Filipino College today to mark 60 years of its foundation. Speaking to … More





Pope Francis met with the Pontifical Filipino College today to mark 60 years of its foundation. Speaking to the 50 religious men and women, the Holy Father said God calls us to live in the present and gaze positively toward the future. Rector at the Pontifical Filipino College in Rome, Father Gregory Gaston, joins to explain what struck him the most about the Holy Father's message today. Fr. Gaston discusses the gift he gave to Pope Francis, and what the Holy Father's reaction was. Fr. Gaston tells us about the Filipino College and his role as rector. He also shares what relationship Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has with the Filipino College.