Clicks4.1K
Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem. zahi1221 on Oct 28, 2011 The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is one of the oldest continuously operating churches in the world. The structure is built over the …More
Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem.
zahi1221 on Oct 28, 2011 The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is one of the oldest continuously operating churches in the world. The structure is built over the cave that tradition marks as the birthplace of Jesus of Nazareth, and thus it is considered sacred by Christians.
Zahi Shaked A tour guide in Israel and his camera.
+972 54 6905522
zahi1221 on Oct 28, 2011 The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is one of the oldest continuously operating churches in the world. The structure is built over the cave that tradition marks as the birthplace of Jesus of Nazareth, and thus it is considered sacred by Christians.
Zahi Shaked A tour guide in Israel and his camera.
+972 54 6905522
Throughout Advent, www.tv2000.itTV2000 will broadcast the celebration of the Eucharist live, from the place where Mary is said to have breast-fed Jesus. The “Milk Grotto” as it is called, is a pilgrimage destination, visited by Muslim women as well.
vaticaninsider.lastampa.it/…/betlemme-bethle…
vaticaninsider.lastampa.it/…/betlemme-bethle…
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is one of the oldest continuously operating churches in the world. The structure is built over the cave that tradition marks as the birthplace of Jesus of Nazareth, and thus it is considered sacred by Christians.
Zahi Shaked A tour guide in Israel and his camera.
+972 54 6905522
Zahi Shaked A tour guide in Israel and his camera.
+972 54 6905522