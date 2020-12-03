Bishops Support Banning Christmas - While Swimming Pools Reopen

A second Covid-19 curfew prohibiting all worship is extended until January 15 by the Belgian government.Christmas Masses are forbidden while non-essential shops, museums and swimming pools were allowed to open.Nevertheless, the Belgian Bishops expressed in a December 1 statement their “solidarity with the government’s measures.” They expressed their wish to engage in "dialogue" on the resumption of public Masses.The bishops encourage Catholics – no sarcasm intended - to “visit the crib” and to say a private prayer.