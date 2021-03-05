Tsunami warning announced in New Zealand after earthquakes. The New Zealand authorities, in connection with the threat of a tsunami, announced an urgent evacuation on the North Island. The threat … More





The New Zealand authorities, in connection with the threat of a tsunami, announced an urgent evacuation on the North Island.

The threat of a tsunami was announced after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.1 in the area of the New Zealand Kermadec archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.

Residents of the coastal zone of Severny Island were ordered to urgently evacuate to high places.

The publication reports on thousands of residents leaving their homes. There are traffic jams on the roads. Traffic on the outskirts of the city of Whangarei is especially difficult.



Update: According to the latest data, the tsunami threat has not been confirmed.



