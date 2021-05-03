Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Shrine of Our Lady of Częstochowa, Poland. Let us gather for the Holy Rosary and offer intentions for all those infected with the coronavirus and … More





Let us gather for the Holy Rosary and offer intentions for all those infected with the coronavirus and all the sick from the shrine of Our Lady of Częstochowa, Poland. Tune in to SW Prayer for the live broadcast of this special prayer. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.



