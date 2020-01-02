The MOTHER of the ANTICHRIST

Album ACTU
* * *
GETTING in TOUCH with “MOTHER EARTH”
at VATICAN CHRISTMAS CONCERT
A young indigenous woman demonstrates how to feel the spirit of “Mother Earth” at the Vatican, Dec. 14, 2019
If you thought that the whole Mother Earth/Pachamama/Gaia worship at the Vatican was simply an excess of the turbulent Amazon Synod and therefore a thing of an inglorious past, you are sorely mistaken. Far from it being a one-time aberration, it is now becoming a recurring theme that is popping up again and again in Novus Ordo Land.
Not only was the idol worshipped before and during (www.youtube.com/watch the Amazon Synod in and around the Vatican, even at the closing “Mass” in St. Peter’s Basilica; an image of it was also recently featured on a Christmas card mailed out by the Franciscans International, who even defended the move when challenged. And of course Francis even published a book entitled Our Mother Earth recently.
While the false pope’s useful idiots are still trying to argue that this nasty pagan figure isn’t really Pachamama — although even Francis has admitted as much — or if it is, then that’s OK because Pachamama is really the Virgin Mary, or, in any case, not an idol (even “Cardinals” Marc Ouellet and Christoph Schonborn have now weighed in), the Vatican continues to push Mother Earth worship ever further into the consciousness of those still trapped in the Novus Ordo religion.
Case in point: this year’s Christmas concert in Vatican City. It was held on Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Paul VI audience hall, which is the usual venue for this annual spectacle.
According to a report by Gloria TV, there were approximately 5,000 people in attendance, and another 2,000,000 watched it on TV. At roughly 105 minutes into the program, a young indigenous woman from Latin America was brought onto the stage. Here’s what happened next:
« She asked the audience to cross their arms over their chest and to feel a strong vibration, explaining that this is “your heart” but also “the heart of Mother Earth.”
Where there is silence, she explained, there is “the Spirit” who allows “to hear the message of Mother Earth.” She added that “for us indigenous peoples, Mother Earth, the Hicha Guaia, is everything” because the demon Guaia – a synonym for Pachamama – “gives us food, sacred water, medicinal plants” and therefore receives sacrifices like “the placenta and the first hair of man which are cut.”
Cardinals and bishops present at this “catechesis” eagerly followed the woman’s instructions. »
(“Francis’ Christmas Concert Included Pachamama Catechesis (Video)”, Gloria TV, Dec. 26, 2019; italics given.)
A video clip of this part of the concert may be watched here: www.youtube.com
In the full concert video, this incident occurs beginning at the 1:44:32 mark.
Long-time Vatican reporter and commentator Marco Tosatti also reported on this abomination, quoting the young woman as follows:
« You will feel a strong vibration. It’s the heart. Your heart, but also the heart of Mother Earth.
On the other side, where there is silence, is the Spirit. The Spirit who allows you to feel the message of the Mother.
For us indigenous peoples, Mother Earth, the Hicha Gueia, is everything. It is the Mother who gives us food, sacred water, medicinal plants; and what we offer to the earth is to pay homage to her, the placenta and the first hair we cut. For us, Mother Earth is fundamental, our connection with her is constant, how the pulse feels, how the heart feels. »
(Translation by DeepL)
Everything is connected, see?
You can’t make this stuff up, folks. Earth worship is now par for the course in Bergoglio’s Vatican. This is light years beyond turning a blind eye to adultery, which, although horrific enough, is practically a peccadillo by comparison.
Then again, what can you expect from an event taking place in a hall whose stage looks like this?
For those not familiar with it: What you see in the above image is a gigantic bronze sculpture called La Resurrezione (“The Resurrection”), perpetrated by Pericle Fazzini (1913-1987). This diabolical piece of “art” has been sitting there as the backdrop for indoor “papal” audiences in the serpentine Paul VI audience hall since 1977. It is out there in the open for anyone who can be bothered to look. Why no one has run away in utter horror at the sight of this blasphemous junk, is anyone’s guess. It has been reported that there is not a single crucifix or other Catholic work of art in the entire hall.
Call it what you will: Gaia, Pachamama, Mother Earth — worship of this demon is becoming the “new normal” in Vatican City, and it won’t take long before it spreads through the rest of Novus Ordo Land. The worship of creation is gradually replacing the worship of the Creator, and this is happening under the pretext of caring for the environment. One is reminded of St. Paul’s teaching in his Epistle to the Romans:
« For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and injustice of those men that detain the truth of God in injustice: Because that which is known of God is manifest in them. For God hath manifested it unto them. For the invisible things of him, from the creation of the world, are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made; his eternal power also, and divinity: so that they are inexcusable. Because that, when they knew God, they have not glorified him as God, or given thanks; but became vain in their thoughts, and their foolish heart was darkened. For professing themselves to be wise, they became fools. And they changed the glory of the incorruptible God into the likeness of the image of a corruptible man, and of birds, and of fourfooted beasts, and of creeping things. Wherefore God gave them up to the desires of their heart, unto uncleanness, to dishonour their own bodies among themselves. Who changed the truth of God into a lie; and worshipped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. »
(Romans 1:18-25)
Idolatry is the next logical step after apostasy. And remember, Francis said earlier this year that God wills there to be a diversity of religions, so it’s all good because it comes with divine approval, according to the apostate Jesuit. “Our differences are necessary”, he said addressing interreligious youngsters in Mozambique. This new, false gospel is being channeled wherever Bergoglio is in control — and not even Christmas is safe from it!
So now people have been taught to cross their arms, feel their heart, and channel their inner Gaia.
Perhaps we can now understand why Francis’ hideous pectoral cross shows a (false) shepherd with his arms crossed.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
>>> The IMAGES of the 15 MYSTERIES of the ROSARY
>>> AVE MARIA (LOURDES & FATIMA) : 650 audios to download
Clicks27
- Report
Social networks