St Geneviève

Saint Geneviève "was born in Nanterre, near Paris. As a child she heard the preaching of St Germanus of Auxerre and St Lupus of Troyes when they stopped at Nanterre on their way from Gaul to Britain … More

Saint Geneviève "was born in Nanterre, near Paris. As a child she heard the preaching of St Germanus of Auxerre and St Lupus of Troyes when they stopped at Nanterre on their way from Gaul to Britain to combat the Pelagian heresy. She was blessed by Germanus and encouraged in her resolve to live a religious life. She pursued this first in seclusion at home (there being no convents nearby) and later formally received the religious veil. On the death of her parents she moved to Paris, where she devoted herself to works of charity and lived a life of severe austerity. In 451 Attila and his Huns were sweeping over Gaul; and the inhabitants of Paris prepared to flee. Geneviève encouraged them to hope and trust in God; she urged them to do works of penance, and added that if they did so the town would be spared. Her exhortations prevailed; the citizens recovered their calm, and Attila’s hordes turned off towards Orléans, leaving Paris untouched. Some years later Merowig (Mérovée) took Paris; during the siege Geneviève distinguished herself by her charity and self- sacrifice. Through her influence Merowig and his successors, Childeric and Clovis, displayed unwonted clemency towards the citizens. It was she, too, who first formed the plan of erecting a church in Paris in honour of Saints Peter and Paul. It was begun by Clovis at Mont-lès-Paris, shortly before his death in 511. Geneviève died the following year, and when the church was completed her body was interred within it." She is patron saint of Paris, and her shrine is in the church of Saint-Étienne-du-Mont.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr